Researcher takes deep dive into social media polarisation

"I stumbled onto a book because there was someone who was very viral online, and I watched a video. I decided to read this book. And then I told my friend that I was reading it, and this friend actually removed me from their life. Because I was reading this book," he says. "It wasn't because I was all of a sudden a devout follower, because I believed every word that this author was saying, but I just wanted to see what all the fuss was about. That might have subconsciously sparked me to want to do a research project on us-against-them."

