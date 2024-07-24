'Innovative solutions' needed to bridge Hunter's social housing gap

The chief of the Hunter's peak business group has welcomed this week's news of social housing projects in the region amid an affordable accommodation shortage and a years-long waiting list, saying the lack of options means some people cannot afford to live and work in the region.
The state government announced on Monday that five pre-built modular homes would be set up in the Hunter - at Belmont South, Windale, Kotara, and Toronto - as part of a trial that includes Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and Wollongong.
Then, on Tuesday, the federal government announced a share of its $2 billion Social Housing Accelerator fund would be used to build new, and fix existing, social housing premises in the region.
Nine new homes will be constructed at Wallsend, while properties will be refurbished at Toronto, Windale, Gateshead, Elermore Vale, and Edgeworth.
Business Hunter CEO Bob Hawes said on Wednesday demand for housing had reached unprecedented levels.
"Because of the shortages those in the social housing market are competing fiercely with the broader community for affordable housing options," he said.
"Innovative solutions and increased funding are urgently required to bridge the gap and ensure that everyone has access to safe and affordable housing.
"Too many people can't find a home close to where they want to live and work. Many face longer commutes, increased transportation costs, and reduced time for family and personal activities.
"These factors contribute to heightened cost of living pressures, and increased financial stress. They also prevent much needed workers from moving to the region to take up available jobs."
Mr Hawes said while these initiatives were pilot scale, they offered a testing ground for new ideas and approaches, and allowed scalable housing solutions to emerge, and regulatory barriers to be overcome.
"The components of a modular construction industry are already evident in the Hunter, with a collective of experienced component manufacturers and innovation expertise flowing from the University of Newcastle," he said.
"Applications of modular housing, such as in tourism and essential worker accommodation, are already in place here, positioning the Hunter as a great test bed and host region for this initiative."
Mr Hawes said he supported the call from the Housing Now! alliance for a coordinator to be appointed at a state level to drive the delivery of new homes in NSW.
"A dedicated housing coordinator would help cut through red tape, compel government agencies to address issues and inform cabinet on how to progress major housing projects stuck in the planning system," Mr Hawes said.
