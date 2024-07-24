Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

Retired teacher says young boy shot at her on Fernleigh Track

By Nick Bielby
July 24 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Safety on the Fernleigh Track has come under the spotlight. File picture
Safety on the Fernleigh Track has come under the spotlight. File picture

A woman in her 70s says someone fired a pellet gun at her and a friend as they walked along the Fernleigh Track last week, as more stories surface about acts of intimidation and violence on the popular trail.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.