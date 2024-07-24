Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

'Political smear': Church hits back at questions about political donations

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated July 24 2024 - 2:51pm, first published 1:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deputy lord mayor Declan Clausen and Independent councillor John Church became embroiled in a heated debate at the meeting.
Deputy lord mayor Declan Clausen and Independent councillor John Church became embroiled in a heated debate at the meeting.

Newcastle Independent councillor John Church has defended himself against questions about campaign donations and called the questions "a fairly immature and futile attempt at a political smear just weeks out from an election".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.