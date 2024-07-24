Newcastle University rugby mark 70th year with unique roll call

"One the club's strengths is that you always get an influx of players," Berry said. "It's a combination of blokes who haven't played rugby and and living on college and those who have rugby through juniors and want to play at decent level. We would snare the odd NSW Country player who would just rock up. We have lost that a little bit in the last five-to-10 years. We get three or four years out of most players.

