Newcastle University rugby mark 70th year with unique roll call

SAM Berry is number 1506.
Berry expects his name will be around the middle of the commemorative jersey to mark Newcastle University's 70th anniversary.
Since the club's inception in 1955, every player has been given a number.
The men's roll call is in 2500s and the women have gone past 400. Every player's name will be on an anniversary jumper that first grade will wear against Southern Beaches at home on Saturday. The 23 match-day jumpers will be auctioned at a dinner that night.
Berry was 19 when he made the journey down from Muswellbrook to study PE teaching in 2003.
The 39-year-old is now the first grade coach and made a cameo in a 31-26 win over Southern Beaches in a catch-up game on Tuesday.
The club ethos hasn't changed. It is what sets University apart.
"We always try to win and we will never stop doing that," Berry said. "The social element is equally important. Once a player joins the club they enjoy themselves."
Uni were a powerhouse in the 80s. Led by Laurie and Tony Hogg, Bill Wileman, Ian Neale and Col Pratt, the Students won premiership in 1984,85,86 and 1988.
Berry, who is a teacher at Hunter Valley Grammar, was a part of the 2006 and 2008 grand-final teams, which lost to Waratahs (22-10) and Hamilton (35-20). He guided the Students to the semis last season.
"One the club's strengths is that you always get an influx of players," Berry said. "It's a combination of blokes who haven't played rugby and and living on college and those who have rugby through juniors and want to play at decent level. We would snare the odd NSW Country player who would just rock up. We have lost that a little bit in the last five-to-10 years. We get three or four years out of most players.
"In the past few years we have tried to help players get jobs once they have finished Uni and stick around.
"Captain Joe Kingham has been at the club for five years. Scott Hamilton is still playing. Most of the current crop are in their third or fourth year."
Berry will step down at the end of the season.
"I will still be around but I don't have the time to continue as head coach," he said "The ingredients are there for the next coach. We had a bit of a drop off a while back. Other clubs became almost semi professional and we didn't adapt.We were rely on blokes from the bush and using old facilities.
"We have caught up on that front, but the enjoyment factor remains strong ."
