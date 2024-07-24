Drug users fined, but should dealers be the target?

Can the Knights win three NRLW titles in a row?
We'll start getting the answer to that question tonight when they take on Sydney Roosters at home. Keep an eye out for plenty more game-day coverage in the hours ahead at newcastleherald.com.au.
Cannabis should be regulated to smash the drug's $5 billion criminal market, according to a discussion paper, to prevent small-time users from being charged. Damon Cronshaw reports on the data in the Hunter, and how one woman found herself caught in the cracks of the existing system.
A neighbourhood activist attempting to sue police for trespass has been panned in the NSW District Court for her 'provocative passive aggressive' agenda and causing a public nuisance. Gabriel Fowler reports Judge Leonard Levy said the activist's reaction to a police presence was bizarre, and left the officers bewildered and frustrated.
More than a year after mine subsidence in an abandoned coal mine beneath Fogo Street at Wallsend caused the ground to sink, residents in the local neighbourhood say they feel stuck between bureaucracies. Simon McCarthy reports that the agencies responsible for fixing the sinkhole appear at odds over who should complete remediate works in the area, leaving residents at a standstill.
Thanks for reading, and go Knights.
Matt Carr, acting editor
