Open minds can find powerful solutions

I have some sympathy for police as they try to investigate dirt bike riders on the Fernleigh Track and Turton Road. They know that even if they catch them, our legal system does nothing to help, and all they are left with is a pile of paper and reports. Other criminal offences appear more important. There is no law that can rein in stupidity, which is probably hereditary. The problem is that those riders may be the ones who suffer, when they have accidents, fatal or non-fatal, and friends are left to console the family.