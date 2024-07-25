Open minds can find powerful solutions

Graeme Bennett ("Numbers up in the air", Letters, 13/7) mentions "major job losses due to knee-jerk reactions".
Was he referring to the loss of jobs, due to no transition planning, when digital photography made the predominantly female workforce in film processing redundant? There were more of those jobs lost then than are currently employed in the mining sector, which has had time to develop alternatives.
Should we mourn the loss of coal jobs because, with danger money, they pay more? Or is this a public rebellion against the implication that men are, yet again, being asked to "suck it up, and stop crying"?
I strongly recommend everyone to start a conversation with your work colleagues. Put some brains into the transition. Make it sooner rather than later. We don't need disasters to happen before taking action. But action is needed. If you believe in a higher authority, ask it what should be done. Keep an open mind. See solutions.
To the coal protesters, thank you for not staying home and de-stabilising the grid by flicking your air-conditioners on and off. It would have made it harder to watch Netflix.
Remember, Rosa Parks refused to relinquish a "white seat". Laws should be designed for restorative justice, not be purely punitive. Avenues for the disaffected to influence action should be visible alternatives to an illegal action. Where are they?
People need hope.
All Newcastle football fans will recognise that the Labor deputy lord mayor is playing the man, not the ball, when he questions and attacks the motives of Ross Kerridge, who is running for the position of Newcastle lord mayor ("Independent's day", NH, 20/7).
It's just a cheap shot when Labor has dodged tackling important issues that Dr Kerridge has mentioned, such as of "raising rates above inflation over the past decade", "scandal after scandal" and "wasting money on glamour projects ... like the $20 million skate bowls on South Newcastle beach".
I am on the opposite side of the political fence to Dr Kerridge, but, like all football fans, I recognise and appreciate the courage and exertion of a person, no matter which side they are on. He has stuck his head into the scrum of local politics to make even more of a difference to the lives of the people of Newcastle, who he has already cared for at John Hunter Hospital for decades. That's motive enough for me.
I write in relation to Ross Kerridge's announcement that he has left NSW Labor to run as an independent in the race for Newcastle lord mayor ("Independent day", NH 20/7).
I noted with interest that the first edition of the announcement in the Newcastle Herald was issued on Friday, July 19, at 1:41pm. In the article, the Labor deputy lord mayor of Newcastle, Declan Clausen, was vicious in his response to Dr Kerridge's decision.
I am interested in how Cr Clausen, in his full-time capacity in the public service as the group manager of strategy and external affairs at Hunter Water, and part-time director of Local Government Super (Active Super), finds time to whip up such an expressive response in the middle of the working day.
Most of us in our full-time employment can't find the time to scratch ourselves. I don't mean to be too pesky, but surely cheap shots and personal attacks for local government politics can come second to his full-time working responsibilities, as well as overseeing the management of members hard-earned contributions to their superannuation?
Why is former Herald journalist Ian Kirkwood getting sucked in by a far right conspiracy film, 2000 Mules by Dinesh D'Souza, which claims that the 2020 US election was rigged? ("US elections show democracies work in mysterious ways", NH, 20/7).
Where is journalistic skepticism? Research would alert your bullshit detector that the claim of widespread ballot-stuffing by Democrats was false.
The Trump campaign likes to portray itself as anti-authoritarian and anti-establishment. But it's fake. Republicans and Democrats are two wings of American capitalism, one protectionist, the other globalist. Not much choice for many US workers. Trump's rhetoric uses anti-immigrant racism and sexism (abortion bans) to suck in a section of white male working class. This is not good for women and significant sections of black and Hispanic working classes.
Will polling booth workers in the November US elections be faced with gun-toting Trump supporters forced to hand over ballot boxes?
I have some sympathy for police as they try to investigate dirt bike riders on the Fernleigh Track and Turton Road. They know that even if they catch them, our legal system does nothing to help, and all they are left with is a pile of paper and reports. Other criminal offences appear more important. There is no law that can rein in stupidity, which is probably hereditary. The problem is that those riders may be the ones who suffer, when they have accidents, fatal or non-fatal, and friends are left to console the family.
I perceive there is a generation gap between Peter Dutton, Barnaby Joyce and almost everybody else.
I just noticed again that Peter Dutton has this casual demeanour whenever in front of a camera. Some people say passive/aggressive and some people say aggressive/aggressive. I think Dutton epitomises Darryl Kerrigan's (The Castle) real feeling of serenity. "How's the serenity?" Hey, if I'm wrong, just watch him next time on the news.
My prediction: Trump is sunk.
Geoff Pickin ("Interest in city from afar", Letters, 24/7) suggests that Geoff Black seems to be an expert on everything in Newcastle, I'd suggest he's seemingly an expert on everything, not only in Newcastle, to the point where I wonder if his middle name is Google.
In reply to Richard Dempsey ("Skynet waiting in wings", Letters, 24/7), we were doomed after cavemen looked at lightning and thunder and said the gods were angry. Think about it.
It is good to see Benjamin Netanyahu get the welcome he deserves in America. Protesters from around the world stand united against the Israeli killing machine, aided by the US government, that has slaughtered so many Palestinians. We will never forget Gaza.
