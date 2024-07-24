Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'In the national interest': Dutton spruiks nuclear vision in Muswellbrook

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated July 24 2024 - 6:34pm, first published 3:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Dutton and Barnaby Joyce meet with workers at Muswellbrook Steel Supplies on Tuesday. Picture by Matthew Kelly
Peter Dutton and Barnaby Joyce meet with workers at Muswellbrook Steel Supplies on Tuesday. Picture by Matthew Kelly

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said he remains hopeful energy giant AGL will reverse its anti-nuclear stance and will work with a Coalition government to allow nuclear energy to be generated at the former Liddell coal-fired power station site.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.