Marcia Chapman, the tireless advocate for women fleeing violence, dies after illness

Marcia Chapman, a cornerstone of the domestic violence refuge Jenny's Place and one of its longest-serving and fiercest advocates, died Saturday, July 20, after a battle with chronic illness.
Ms Chapman had spent more than three decades advocating for and helping to save women and children fleeing domestic violence.
She was described by her colleagues as a passionate and tireless support for the most vulnerable facing the direst of circumstances.
Jenny's Place confirmed Ms Chapman's passing on social media on Wednesday morning, describing her as a dedicated and extraordinary community servant. Ms Chapman joined the Newcastle refuge - the first in the Hunter - as a caseworker when the organisation was run by a six-person collective around 1989 and spent the past nine years as its executive manager.
Rosemary Pillay, one of Ms Chapman's closest and longest-serving colleagues, said Ms Chapman was a source of tireless energy and passion who turned a skill for advocacy into bringing people together in the cause.
"Every one of us was so passionate and wanted to do the work of supporting women and children escaping domestic violence," Ms Pillay said.
"We have had thousands of women come through the service, and Marcia gave 110 per cent.
"Just last week, we had a client run us who had been supported by Jenny's Place 21 years ago. She asked if Marcia was still there. Listening to that melts your heart because you think, 'we must have done something for this person to remember and want to come back and see us'."
Ms Chapman, who died in her 60s, lived a humble, private life and deferred recognition for her years of service.
"She was an incredibly private woman," Jenny's Place CEO Dawn Walker said.
"But she understood at a very deep level how to support women and children in this situation."
"She was quietly spoken and unassuming, but you knew you had to listen when she spoke. She had a very strong presence and held those in power to account."
When the organisation restructured from a collective almost a decade ago, Ms Chapman was unanimously voted to lead the refuge.
"She said she didn't want to, but she was the best person for the job," Ms Pillay said.
Ms Chapman's legacy was building not only the uniquely local refuge founded in 1977 but also as a leading voice for social and governmental change to address the scourge of domestic violence. Earlier this year, as she retired from her management role, the NSW Legislative Council commended Ms Chapman for her 34 years of service to the refuge.
"Marcia committed decades of tireless advocacy and passionate service to support women and children impacted by domestic and family violence, homelessness and poverty," Greens MLC Abigail Boyd said. "Marcia was a beacon of light at Jenny's Place in advancing the mission and fighting for systemic change and meaningful social progress."
"It feels like Marcia is still here," Ms Walker said.
"We still feel her living and breathing in the work that we do. She was such a powerful life force, and her legacy is that as we take her work forward, we will take her with us.
"It is a different world now than 30 or even 50 years ago. We take her passion for change and innovation ... Marcia will always be in the walls and corridors of Jenny's Place; she is in bricks and mortar, and we will take her with us."
The refuge's social media accounts have been overwhelmed by tributes since confirming Ms Chapman's passing. Both Wallsend and Newcastle MPs Sonia Hornery and Sharon Claydon expressed their condolences, as did several other Hunter support services.
"For those privileged to know her and work alongside her, for the many thousands of women and children across our community who have been sheltered and supported by Jenny's Place, you understand the gravity of Marcia's personal impact," the refuge said.
"The only thing stronger than Marcia's courage was her heart; she felt such a deep compassion for women and children impacted by domestic and family violence, and this fierce, motherly compassion fueled her unshakeable determination to advocate for lasting social change."
Jenny's Place supported over 1000 women and children last year and provided accommodation for 23 mothers and 42 children escaping violence or facing homelessness. On average, caseworkers consulted with 15 women per month.
