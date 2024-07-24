Townsville to Newcastle: Halfback's sacrifice pays off with Shute Shield debut

JAYVAN Scarff made a big sacrifice when he left his family in Townsville to pursue a dream to play in the Shute Shield.
On Saturday, the 22-year-old halfback will make his run-on debut against Shute Shield heavyweights Norths at North Sydney Oval.
Jayvan replaces Tyzac Jordan, who was forced off with a wrist injury in the Wildfires' 45-15 loss to Easts.
His promotion is a reward for hard work and commitment.
"Jayvan has been toiling away," Wildfires coach Scott Coleman said. "He wants to be a rugby player and is willing to make sacrifices to achieve that goal.
"He has moved a couple of thousand kilometres to Newcastle. He works hard and hasn't missed a training session."
Scarff played last season in Brisbane at GPS and had returned to Townsville when he reached out to Coleman.
"He did two weeks with us before Christmas to see if he liked it," Coleman said. "He has been here ever since.
"He is getting better and better with each game. He has to find his voice in the team now. I want him to use his strengths, which is his running threat.
"He is a natural football and plays with his eyes up. We want him to balance it with playing to the team structure."
Scarff is one of two changes from the Easts game.
Fijian Drua back-rower Joe Tamani, who played off the bench in his return game, starts at blindside breakaway in place of Matt Williams,
Powerhouse centre Veni Vahau has a shoulder issue and will be given until Saturday to prove his fitness.
Nate de Thierry, returned on Wednesday from international duty with Hong Kong is on standby.
"Joe will be better for the run and the extra week off training," Coleman said. "He will be more accustomed to our structures and we will play a bit to suit him as well."
Norths are fifth on the ladder with 52 points, 24 ahead of the Wildfires.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.