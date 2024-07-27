Taking the plunge to run a holiday property turns into a winner

"We knew we wanted to do something eventually, but were unsure of what that was going to be," Nickey says. "We're not farmers, we're not winemakers. But I suppose with my interior design background and Andrew is great with people and hospitality management, we looked at this and thought, 'What are we waiting for, we're not getting any younger'. We know it will be physical work, and buying a property this size, it is. And every day is different, and we love it. It has been the best thing we've done to work for ourselves. I love styling and designing, and I've got that on a plate here."