Taking the plunge to run a holiday property turns into a winner

Diving into the deep end of the pool of life is always scary. And then, once you do it, you realise you were made for it.
Nickey and Andrew Blades knew they were ready for a life change a few years ago, and began looking for a property that would meet their needs.
The couple and their two daughters lived in Kingsford in Sydney's eastern suburbs. Andrew, 57,was a former Australian rugby union player, who had moved on to coaching and other roles. Nickey was an interior decorator with a home styling business.
It was exactly a year ago, on July 25, 2023, the Blades purchased a 25-acre holiday property on Hermitage Road in the Hunter Valley. The property had a four-bedroom homestead, and five holiday cottages, plus another small home.
"We always wanted to be within two hours of Sydney, and we looked at the South Coast and Kangaroo Valley, but we drove in the front gates here, and went, 'This is the feeling we're looking for here. It's just peaceful," Andrew says.
Nickey's thoughts echoed Andrew's assessment.
"We knew we wanted to do something eventually, but were unsure of what that was going to be," Nickey says. "We're not farmers, we're not winemakers. But I suppose with my interior design background and Andrew is great with people and hospitality management, we looked at this and thought, 'What are we waiting for, we're not getting any younger'. We know it will be physical work, and buying a property this size, it is. And every day is different, and we love it. It has been the best thing we've done to work for ourselves. I love styling and designing, and I've got that on a plate here."
In October 2023 the couple moved to the property full-time.
"It was unreal," Andrew says. "After a couple of weeks of hard work, and painting, we could see the difference. The change. This is exactly what we were hoping it would be, that nice feeling that you're making something your own."
The other big winner from the move is their gorgeous dog, Bear. She's evolved from being a "city princess" to a country dog, happy to explore on the property (mostly on a lead) and greet everybody she encounters.
Everything was in operational order at the property, which was known as Billabong Moon, when they purchased it. But there was plenty of scope for improvement and the couple got right to it - repainting the homestead interior and all of the cottages, and rebranding the business to Sweetacres Hunter Valley (named after Nickey's great-great grandfather James Stedman, who owned the Sweetacres confectionery brand).
We wake up loving it... living the dream, doing what we have been talking about for so long.- Nickey Blades
"The good thing - they've all got really good bones, we just needed to update, put our own touches on it," Andrew says. "We've done a lot of painting, patching, updating of pumps and those sort of things so far, getting it how we want, and trying to work out what the big attractions were for the place."
Nickey's background of doing interior decorating consultations in regional areas like Mudgee, Rylstone, Orange and Dubbo, on farm properties whose owners were converting sheep and cattle stations to add "Air Bnb" style accommodation, was perfect.
"I think that's one of the big ones that's prepped us for this," Andrew says, "to know what people are looking for, and setting those places up for accommodation."
And NIckey's storage unit full of furnishings she used in her property styling business gave her a great head start in adding warm and comforting touches to every cottage.
They also added Nespresso coffee machines, Smart TVs, Starlink wifi, barbecues, convection stove tops, new benchtops, new sinks, Bluetooth speakers. There's salt and pepper, olive oil, candles in every cottage, so the basics are covered, too.
Country style. Urban convenience.
And maximum privacy. All of the dwellings are situated within a casuarina forest.
Just how private: the Tree Top Cottage has a spa bath, plus an outdoor private claw-foot bathtub a good 20 metres into the bush. The Woodlands Cottage has an outdoor spa bath in its backyard, surrounded by bush.
The entire property can be booked out exclusively for up to 22 guests (11 bedroom and 11 bathrooms), including The Homestead.
There is also a shared swimming pool and games room for all guests.
The spacious four-bedroom, four-bathroom homestead with three kitchens, extensive outdoor verandahs, and private courtyard is the prize of the property. It has a gracious master bedroom and ensuite.
"Our original idea was we were going to live in that," Andrew says. "[But] we looked at forward bookings, and they were really good. And we thought, 'hmm, there's just the two of us, we'll take this cottage up the back and keep it rolling'. No point in us having a four-bedroom house. We can block it out if we want it for a special occasion."
The homestead had a reputation as a popular choice for wedding parties - while they do not host weddings on the property, there are several wedding venues nearby, making it the perfect place for bridal parties to get ready, and enjoy the stay afterwards.
It was also the perfect venue for multigenerational family get-togethers and friends' weekends, with each bedroom having its own bathroom a major drawcard. They've added more tables and chairs (seats 24 for a meal on the verandah), and special touches like cornhole and finska games.
The Blades could see the opportunity to grow the business by growing the mid-week stays, through early arrivals on Thursdays, and visits lasting through Mondays. Plus, finding the market for families and friends wanting to hire the whole property.
"We have really picked up the bookings in the last two months," Nickey says this week. "We now have 18 full estate bookings over the next six months, which is fantastic.
"Our mid-weeks have definitely picked up and we have been fully booked from Thursdays for the last month plus the next few weeks. Winter is certainly proving popular for our guests. It must be the wine and roaring fires on offer!
"We are also offering through Hunter Valley Stays book two nights and get the third night free, which has proven popular."
They also quickly acclimatised to the neighbourhood, enjoying the weekly gatherings of the "Around Hermitage" group of property owners and business people. It got them up to speed on the lay of the land, who's who, and what's going on. Being in the know allows them to keep their visitors up to date on activities, eateries and events.
To call running Sweetacres a labor of love would not be an understatement.
Despite Andrew limping with an achilles injury, suffered during a charity rugby union match, the couple were still smiling during a visit at the beginning of the Easter weekend.
"We love it," Andrew said at the time. "I love learning things. We had one of the septics go a month ago. I was learning how to replace the pump... it's tick offed on the list."
Working from 7am to 7pm many days was supremely satisfying, he said.
"We're exhausted" at the end of the day, Nickey said, when they were in the middle of painting and updating the cottages one by one. "But what a great day. What are we doing tomorrow? We do a list. Every day is different. We wake up loving it... living the dream, doing what we have been talking about for so long.
"It was a big risk, we weren't sure if we could pull it off. But we haven't looked back."
