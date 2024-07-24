Sam Callow's NSW Country omission doesn't pass the pub test

HOW did Maitland captain Sam Callow miss selection in the NSW Country Cockatoos squad for the Australian Rugby Shield?
That was the main talking point after the 28-man squad was released last weekend.
Hunter, who finished third in the Caldwell Cup, supplied seven players - Rhys Bray, Lachy Milton, Dave Puchert, Nik Dobson, Bernie Hati, Tute Grant, Hare Meihana.
They all deserved selection, but surely there was room for Callow.
Not only was he Cockatoos captain last year, the 26-year-old can play anywhere in the back-five of the scrum.
The explanation for his omission - Country are going in a different direction - didn't pass the pub test either.
It spells danger for Maitland rivals in the final stage of the Hunter season.
** Hunter had six players - Zane Isbester, Tom Kennedy, Zac Doggett, Jayden Williams Whitney, Blake Goodchild (Southern Beaches), Tom Lovegrove (Maitland) selected in the NSW Country Colts (under-20s).
Wanderers trio Georgie Ball, Brooke Walklate and Martha Webber and Lake Macquarie pair Charlize Campbell and Shanaye Rutonski are in the Country Corellas squad. The Country teams play a tournament in Caloundra in October.
** Merewether captain Rory Ryan is suspended for Saturday's battle with leaders Maitland and the catch-up game against Wanderers next Wednesday.
The halfback picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in the Greens' 21-17 loss to Wanderers, which triggers a two game ban.
** Wanderers need to fix their scrum if they hope to challenge for the title. The Two Blues were on roller skates against Merewether.
Loosehead prop Willie Leoso, who has missed the past two games, was to front the judiciary on Wednesday night for dissent and may not play again this season. Tighthead prop Adam Rayner is suspended for a game after an early guilty plea to striking.
** University halfback Dan Kennedy was found guilty of a lifting tackle and banned for five games by the judiciary on Wednesday night.
Kennedy was sent off in the Students' 58-24 loss to Hamilton.
