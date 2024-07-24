Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Jets brush aside departures to thrash Western United and secure Australia Cup berth

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated July 24 2024 - 9:53pm, first published 7:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dane Ingham congratulates Tom Aquilina after his first goal in a 4-1 win over Western United in Darwin on Wednesday night. Picture Getty Images
Dane Ingham congratulates Tom Aquilina after his first goal in a 4-1 win over Western United in Darwin on Wednesday night. Picture Getty Images

TOM Aquilina notched a double as the Newcastle Jets thrashed Western United 4-1 in Darwin on Wednesday night to secure a place in the main draw of the Australia Cup.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.