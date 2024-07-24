Jets brush aside departures to thrash Western United and secure Australia Cup berth

TOM Aquilina notched a double as the Newcastle Jets thrashed Western United 4-1 in Darwin on Wednesday night to secure a place in the main draw of the Australia Cup.
The sale of golden boot Apostolos Stamatelopoulos and departure of Trent Buhahiar, Reno Piscopo and Archie Goodwin raised doubts over the Jets goal-scoring ability.
But the Jets still boast running power and Western United failed to handle it.
Clayton Taylor, Lachlan Rose and Aquilina constantly found space.
It was a case of clinical execution by the Jets and calamitous defending from Western United.
The Jets went ahead in the 17th minute when Ben Garuccio turned a Taylor cross into his own net.
Aquillina made it 2-0 in the 29th minute, replacement defender Nathan Grimaldi netted his first goal for the Jets in the 42nd. Aquilina sealed the deal in the 66th minute.
Riku Danzaki scored a consolation goal for Western in the 89th minute.
The only down side for the Jets was a hamstring injury to defender Phil Cancar.
The Jets will now play NSW NPL side Rockdale in the round of 32 in Sydney next Wednesday night.
Rose, who joined the Jets on Sunday, led a makeshift attack alongside Callum Timmins and Taylor.
The blond striker crafted the first chance in the sixth minute, collecting a pass inside the box and hitting a low drive which was well saved by keeper Tom Heward-Belle.
As well as Rose, Matt Scarcella made his Jets debut at the base of midfield alongside Kosta Grozos, who wore the captain's armband.
After Rose fired a couple of warning shots, Taylor delivered a killer blow, albeit through the help of Western captain Garuccio.
Taylor burned past three defenders into the danger zone and cut a cross towards the back post, which Garuccio turned into his own net.
Cancar limped off with what looked a serious hamstring injury in the 23rd minute and was replaced by Grimaldi.
The Jets were on the front foot and doubled their advantage in the 29th minute.
Daniel Wilmering was released down the left and fired a cross which Western defender James York could only clear as far as Aquilina.
He took a touch and arrowed an angled shot across the goal into the left corner.
Grimaldi completed the scoring in the first half in the 42nd minute.
Wilmering curled a freekick from the left into the box. Mark Natta got a piece of the ball, which fell to Grimaldi, who showed the composure of a striker to fire a shot on the turn into the roof of the net.
Western were most dangerous from corners. They had seven in the opening 45 minutes. Outside of the set piece they crafted three shots on goal.
Rose had a golden chance to put the Jets 4-0 up two minutes into the second half but his volley from close range blazed high.
Fatigue started to show around the hour mark with both teams sloppy in possession.
Western were first to go to the bench with the introduction of attackers Hiroshi Ibusuki and Abel Walatee.
Stanton followed a minute later with Eli Adams and Aleks Susnjar.
After absorbing a bit of pressure, Aquilina ensured the Jets would progress with a tap-in in the 66th minute.
Natta released Taylor, who had Adams and Aquilina to pick from without a Western defender in sight.
Jets coach Rob Stanton introduced teenagers Alex Nunes and Christian Bracco for their senior debuts with 20 minutes to go.
Jets: Ryan Scott; Daniel Wilmering, Mark Natta, Phil Cancar, Dane Ingham; Kosta Grozos, Matt Scarcella, Tom Aquilina; Callum Timmins, Lachlan Rose, Clayton Taylor.
