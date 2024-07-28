Alex Morris's postcard from America: Noah's Ark in heart of Kentucky

The Ark Encounter is based on Genesis, the first book of the Bible. Noah was a prophet who built a huge boat on dry land, as God told him that the world was too full of evil and he planned to flood it. It started raining and Noah gathered his family and a male and female of each animal species and sailed around until all other living things had drowned. Then the waters subsided and God sent a rainbow as a promise that he'd never do some crazy thing like that again.