Origin approves second stage of Eraring battery

Origin Energy has approved the second stage of its large-scale battery project at Eraring Power Station.
The $450 million second stage will add a 240 megawatt four-hour duration grid-forming battery to the 460 megawatt two-hour duration first stage development under construction.
The combined energy storage of the two batteries will be more than two gigawatts, enabling Origin to help keep the grid stable and support more variable renewable energy coming into the system.
Origin has executed agreements for equipment supply and construction, with works on the second stage scheduled to begin early in the 2025 calendar year.
Stage two is expected to come online in the first quarter of the 2027 calendar year.
"We are pleased to have approved Origin's third investment in a large-scale battery at one of our existing power stations, which reflects our belief that storage will play an important role in the changing grid by helping to firm up variable supply from wind and solar," Origin's head of energy supply and operations, Greg Jarvis said,
"The second stage of the Eraring battery will be over four-hours duration and it will be capable of absorbing excess solar generation during the day to support reliable energy supply when needed, such as through the evening peak.
He said the second stage of the Eraring battery represented a key next step in the site's transformation.
Battery equipment for stage two will be supplied by Finnish technology group Wrtsil, with design and construction services to be provided by Enerven Energy Infrastructure.
Origin has now committed to more than 1.5 gigawatts of large-scale batteries across its three owned projects at Eraring and Mortlake, along with tolling agreements for the offtake of the Supernode battery stage 1 and 2.
Eraring is scheduled to close in August 2027, as part of an agreement with the NSW Government to support security of supply through the transition and while there remains uncertainty regarding the timing of transmission, renewables and firming infrastructure coming online.
