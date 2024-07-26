Free education for life the smartest option

As time has gone on, and my mother needs more assistance, things in general have deteriorated progressively. When asked, it is put down to being "short staffed". The food is very low quality and uninteresting. When a resident needs assistance, often the reply is "you will have to wait as we are short staffed". Incontinence wear is not changed often enough and chaffing occurs, which is very painful. There has been a day recently when I visited, arriving near midday, and my mother was lying in the dark as the curtains hadn't been opened.