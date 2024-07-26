Free education for life the smartest option

The head of Jobs and Skills Australia, Barney Glover, is concerned we are not "producing the right workforce for the sort of economy we need'', emphasising trades in that mix of skills ("Schools must guide students into right careers: skills boss", NH, 20/7).
One way a clever and wealthy country could address this need is by providing free education from womb to tomb, supported by a substantial rise in job-seeker allowances to help those Australians access education services. Importantly, free education will remove barriers for that 70 per cent of the Hunter workforce who, Professor Glover says, are "willing to retrain to fill future job gaps". Free preschool would give parents and carers access to further education, or part-time jobs in industries that are crying out for employees, such as hospitality.
A clever country is an educated country. We have so much latent talent that remains untapped, but access to free education would unleash much of it. Yes, we can afford it. It would simply need government spending priorities to be adjusted. After all, what's more important than committing taxpayer dollars to the education and health of the population?
Now that we are in the middle of local government election campaigns, what are the rules to prevent incumbent councils from using public funds to promote their own political fortunes?
Following yet another iteration of funding for Wallsend at the weekend, the same funding that was first promised some years ago but never delivered, City of Newcastle has recently letter-boxed that entire suburb to "advertise" the proposal.
I believe it's unethical to use our rates payments to execute the agenda of the Labor Party in the September election. This needs independent investigation.
I fail to see how teaching phonics can be a real danger ("Using phonics could be 'real danger'", NH 23/7). The greater danger would be if there were no understanding of phonics. After all, what are alphabets for?
I was taught phonics in the first grade, and it allowed me to decode reading in all subsequent grades. A lack of phonics would not have helped me realise the context and nuance of the written word. It might instead, like many denied phonetic basics, have rendered me functionally illiterate.
The most important thing to teach is how to learn. Literacy and numeracy are not an end in themselves, but exist to increase knowledge.
The proposal of Wallarah and Blackley ovals as a home for Newcastle Basketball is a dud. Many Novocastrians have come up with better solutions. One is the old Gasworks site in Hamilton North and another is in Glendale. But the best suggestion is the Entertainment Centre site, which is within the proposed Broadmeadow Precinct, where it belongs.
Newcastle Basketball president and ALP member Erica James claims that the association has spent a lot of cash researching Wallarah and Blackley ovals, so it has to go there. Of course, money must be spent for redevelopment on any parcel of land. Surely, you allocated funds for such studies? If not, why not?
The ever-dwindling money pot is now only enough for Stage 1 of the construction so, overall, this is a half-baked plan and unsatisfactory for everyone. Newcastle Basketball should approach Sussex Street for more funding and to find a more suitable home.
It's time for a rethink.
At last the spotlight is turned on aged care.
My mother has been in an aged care home since it opened in 2020. All was fine for the first two years, then things began to deteriorate noticeably.
As time has gone on, and my mother needs more assistance, things in general have deteriorated progressively. When asked, it is put down to being "short staffed". The food is very low quality and uninteresting. When a resident needs assistance, often the reply is "you will have to wait as we are short staffed". Incontinence wear is not changed often enough and chaffing occurs, which is very painful. There has been a day recently when I visited, arriving near midday, and my mother was lying in the dark as the curtains hadn't been opened.
None of the above is acceptable, a total disgrace, while staff are sitting in a sunny room enjoying hot drinks and an array of cakes.
Where is the care that our elderly folk deserve and for which we are paying so handsomely? Indeed, nowhere fair or good enough for our loved ones, or yours.
"I am sick of the government being in my life", cried Barnaby Joyce in a self-made video on Christmas Eve 2019, expressing clearly his conservative values of minimal government interference in private enterprises such as his cattle farm, and letting market forces work. Campaigning in Muswellbrook this week, he said that if private company AGL didn't work with a LNP government on nuclear power at its site, his government would take its land. What does Barnaby and his party really stand for?
Chris Bowen said that electricity prices were up 23 per cent because of the need to use coal and gas when wind power failed. If this is the case, why was electricity cheaper before wind power was added to the mix? Does he really think Australians are that stupid?
When a computer clock fails to keep accurate time, the system will default to 1.1.2000. If only analogue clocks held the same power, the City of Newcastle would be back in the year 2000, and wouldn't that be nice?
Always happy to see the Herald spotlight our local sports stars and those competing on the world stage. They surely deserve our utmost respect and admiration for their dedication and success. Emily Van Egmond has certainly earned her place in that group, but I can't help but wonder why Clare Wheeler was not featured on Thursday's front page? She was not pictured in the article either? Surely, as a junior hailing from Adamstown Rosebuds, her place on the cover was deserved and a no-brainer?
Reading Paul Murphy's letter ("Applause for Lake Mac CEO's service", Letters, 25/7) about Lake Macquarie's CEO receiving a glowing endorsement made me wonder if we would see Mr Neylon (or is it Neylan?) and the invisible Mr Sivo emerge again to sing the praises of Jeremy Bath in his capacity as Newcastle City CEO. We haven't heard from these two correspondents for some time, but no doubt the news about Morven Cameron would have reached Japan by now.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.