Newcastle to Teahupo'o: Tyler Wright ready to tackle 'wave of consequence'

Tyler Wright describes Teahupo'o as a "wave of consequence".
The two-time world surfing champion even admits feeling a bit "scared" of the famed break.
But when it all boils down, Wright simply says "you either go or you don't" and she values "showing up".
The 30-year-old has made the trek from Newcastle to Tahiti, settling in and now ready to represent Australia at her maiden Olympic Games.
"As long as I go over and put my best effort in, that's all I can really ask from myself.
"It is a wave of consequence. So I'm not going to say that I'm not scared, I am.
"I've done a lot in the last couple of years to sit with that, but at the same time I don't think it's that complicated either - you either go or you don't.
"It's in those critical moments you're relying on instinct and intuition, and I don't really put too much thought into that anymore, I value showing up and that's what I plan to do.
"The rest will unfold how it unfolds, as much as we like to be in control we're not. We can only work with what we've got on the day in those 30 minutes.
"The nature of surfing is that it changes quite frequently and it's one of those ones where I hope to be adaptable."
Reports emerged on Thursday that Aussie teammate Jack Robinson injured his foot on the reef while training but medical officials suggested he remained on track to compete from this weekend. Merewether's Ryan Callinan is the men's reserve.
Regular footer Wright was preparing to expect the unexpected during the Paris campaign.
"We could be doing backside snaps or we could be taking off at eight foot or 10 foot secondaries. We don't know," she said.
"I'll go over early, try and get settled in, make myself super comfortable. Also enjoy the experience while I'm there, we're very lucky to be competing where we are."
The adopted Novocastrian, who originally hails from the South Coast, won back-to-back WSL crowns in 2016 and 2017. Wight took time away from the sport before returning in 2021. Most recently she battled balance issues, skipping an event in Rio last month.
"It's just the effort I've put in to get here. To get myself back, get myself healthy and make hard calls," she said.
"I made the hard call to step out of Brazil to prioritise my health and get the treatment I needed before I went into a heavy wave again."
Wright's opening-round heat will be against Israel's Anat Lelior and Canada's Sanoa Dempfle-Olin. It's scheduled for Sunday (9am, AEST).
Molly Picklum and Ethan Ewing complete the Aussie side. Sarah Baum, another adopted Novocastrian, represents South Africa.
