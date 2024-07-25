Jets re-sign steely centre-back in pursuit of another finals showing

The Newcastle Jets have re-signed steely centre-back Tash Prior in a key move to the club's intentions of another A-League Women finals appearance.
The 26-year-old returned to elite-level football with the Jets last season after a four-year absence due to a spate of concussions and proved a key player as they broke a six-year finals drought.
Newcastle plan to progress further in 2024-25 after bowing out to Melbourne City in the semi-finals and are assembling another competitive squad with a core number of players from last season already locked down again.
Prior, a tall, skilful and combative defender, featured in all but one game for the Jets last year and has been re-signed on a two-year deal.
"I was really happy last season with how we performed and I know that this is just the beginning as we look to build on last year's success," Prior said.
"I want to be a part of the future moving forward as I know we have a great young squad that will only improve and I'm excited for pre-season to return and get back amongst it all with my teammates."
Ryan Campbell continues in the coaching role after guiding the Jets to finals following Gary van Egmond's mid-season departure to China.
"Tash was a key member of our run to the semi-finals last season and was a vital part of recruitment for the upcoming season," Campbell said.
"Her defensive ability combined with her calmness in possession are key qualities that make her one of the best central defenders in the competition.
"I have high hopes for her development and with a good season, national team honours are not out of the question.
"Being able to keep Tash for the upcoming seasons is a real sign of intent of what we are looking to do with our squad."
Attacking weapon Sophie Hoban, Young Matildas defender Claudia Cicco and rising teenage talent Emma Dundas have all been re-signed on two-year deals after break-out seasons.
Goalscoring machines Melina Ayres and Sarina Bolden are both one year into two-year deals and forward Lauren Allan is contracted for another campaign.
Goalkeeper Izzy Nino, however, will not be back after returning to the United States.
The 24-year-old, who was unavailable for the Jets' elimination final after copping a two-match ban for her part in an on-field tussle with Melbourne Victory's Emily Gielnik, has signed for Spokane Zephyr FC in the new USL Super League, which will underpin the national competition.
The 2024-25 A-League Women's season has been extended from 22 rounds to 23 and kicks off on the weekend of November 1-3.
