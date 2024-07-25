Newcastle Herald
Jets re-sign steely centre-back in pursuit of another finals showing

By Renee Valentine
Updated July 25 2024 - 5:52pm, first published 5:06pm
Tash Prior was a mainstay as the Newcastle Jets broke a six-year finals drought last season. Picture by Simone De Peak
The Newcastle Jets have re-signed steely centre-back Tash Prior in a key move to the club's intentions of another A-League Women finals appearance.

