'Very lucky': traffic controller hit by stolen car takes stock in hospital

By Nick Bielby
Updated July 25 2024 - 5:40pm, first published 3:50pm
The traffic snarl at Jesmond on Wednesday in the aftermath of the incident, and (inset) Bella Foot and an x-ray of the pelvic injury she suffered. Main picture by Simone De Peak, inset pictures supplied
A young woman who was hit by a reportedly stolen car while a driver allegedly fled police says she does not think the seriousness of the situation she faced during her early morning work shift has completely sunk in.

