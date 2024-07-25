'Very lucky': traffic controller hit by stolen car takes stock in hospital

A young woman who was hit by a reportedly stolen car while a driver allegedly fled police says she does not think the seriousness of the situation she faced during her early morning work shift has completely sunk in.
Bella Foot, 20, was in the middle of a traffic controller's shift at Jesmond just before 2am on Wednesday when an allegedly speeding Mercedes Benz SUV involved in a police pursuit hit her and caused serious injuries - including fracturing her pelvis.
Ms Foot, who has worked as a traffic controller for more than a year, was recovering in John Hunter Hospital on Thursday after surgery.
She told the Newcastle Herald she was "extremely sore" but considered herself lucky.
"Even the pain killers don't fully work but it's something," she said.
"I don't think the gravity of what's happened has fully hit quite yet. I've been more concerned about my physical health than anything."
Aside from the pelvic injury, Ms Foot was left with a broken nose, a bleed on her lung, and "lots of bruises and cuts".
"I'm a very, very, very lucky girl," she said.
It is not clear how long Ms Foot will have to stay in hospital, but doctors have told her she is not allowed to bear weight for six weeks.
"Then the real recovery starts," she said.
"It's all been so hectic but I have an amazing support system within my family, friends and colleagues - who are my second family."
The Mercedes hit Ms Foot as she controlled traffic at road works on Newcastle Road, near the inner-city bypass, at Jesmond.
Police said in a statement this week they had not long started to chase the vehicle, which had been reported stolen from Salt Ash, when the 20-year-old was hit.
Officers immediately stopped to help Ms Foot, and paramedics took her to hospital.
Newcastle police and Hunter Crash Investigation Unit officers set up a crime scene and are making inquiries into the incident.
The alleged driver of the Mercedes, 30-year-old Tristan Robert McLaren, remains behind bars after he was arrested in nearby Kiah Avenue.
Mr McLaren, of Killingworth, was taken to Waratah police station where he allegedly produced a plastic bag from his anus containing 3.2 grams of methamphetamine, which police said had a street value of $2000.
He was charged with eight counts, including aggravated dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm (escaping pursuit); dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm; causing bodily harm by misconduct while in charge of a motor vehicle; stealing a vehicle and driving in a dangerous manner recklessly, furiously, or speeding.
He is also facing charges of being involved in a police pursuit, possessing a prohibited drug, and driving with a licence more than two years expired.
Mr McLaren did not apply for bail when the matter was mentioned at Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday afternoon. He will face court again on August 7.
Construction work on the $450 million Rankin Park to Jesmond section of the Newcastle inner city bypass, began in March 2023.
The Herald previously reported that, when finished, the upgrade with help commuters avoid 11 sets of traffic lights and remove up to 30,000 vehicles a day from Lookout Road, Croudace Street, and Newcastle Road.
