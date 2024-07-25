Newcastle Herald
Breakthrough in mystery of steel ship that disappeared 55 years ago

July 25 2024 - 6:30pm
Motor vessel (MV) Noongah in the Derwent River, Hobart, some time after 1956. Image supplied by Australian National Maritime Museum
A shipwreck found on the sea floor north of Port Macquarie has been confirmed as the remnants of a vessel that sank in stormy conditions - and left more than 20 people dead - after it departed Newcastle for Townsville 55 years ago.

