Dawson backed to play in Paris post injury as Norths mark Olympic double

NORTHS veteran Theo Gruschka has backed Matthew Dawson to take up his Kookaburras position less than a fortnight after a finger-tip amputation as the Newcastle hockey club celebrates dual Olympians in Paris.
Gruschka, who has played locally alongside both Dawson and Games rookie Ky Willott, expects the Australian defender will be sporting the No.6 jersey when the men's tournament gets underway this weekend.
"I don't think it will slow him down in any way."
Gruschka described it as a "selfless" decision, highlighting Dawson's "commitment to his team". He's also noted the 30-year-old's calmness during this period.
"Maybe it's down to a bit of experience. This isn't his first rodeo, he knows what to expect and knows his body. Confident in his decision making," Gruschka said.
"Just completely taken it in his stride. I honestly reckon he's thinking 'the world's made a bit more of a fuss out of this than I think it is'."
Gruschka says he hopes to join clubmates from Norths watching a couple of Kookaburras matches together.
Newcastle International Hockey Centre have advertised a community event at the Turton Road venue screening Australia versus New Zealand on August 1 (6:30pm, AEST).
"A regional centre with three Olympians from the one sport, that's something to celebrate," Gruschka said.
