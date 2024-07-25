Contractor appointed for six million-dollar university refurbishment

ENHANCING its sporting infrastructure, the University of Newcastle has appointed a contractor for its six million-dollar refurbishment to a Callaghan campus building.
Graphite Projects will transform the Health and Physical (HPE) building to feature upgraded officers, research facilities and teaching spaces to equip students for the workforce.
The building will also house strength and conditioning laboratories conveniently located in the nearby High-Performance Gym at the forum.
University of Newcastle Director of Infrastructure and Facilities, Kevin McCarthy said the project will provide current and future students with access to a cutting-edge program experience and facilities to build their skills and capabilities.
"We know there is continued demand for our exercise and sport science programs and creating more contemporary facilities will help maintain our national and international competitiveness," he said.
"Investing in our infrastructure is a strategic decision, made through careful planning to provide modern facilities for our university community." Mr McCarthy said.
"This refurbishment will help to streamline teaching and research activities in exercise physiology and exercise & sport science so we can continue providing an outstanding student experience."
