Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Education

Contractor appointed for six million-dollar university refurbishment

Updated July 25 2024 - 12:47pm, first published 12:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist impression of the entry to the Exercise and Sport Science Buildings southern faade. Photo supplied by SHAC Newcastle
An artist impression of the entry to the Exercise and Sport Science Buildings southern faade. Photo supplied by SHAC Newcastle

ENHANCING its sporting infrastructure, the University of Newcastle has appointed a contractor for its six million-dollar refurbishment to a Callaghan campus building.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.