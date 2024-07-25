Eagles fly higher with third win in five days. Can they reach the top four?

New Lambton have emerged unscathed through a hectic three games in five days but coach Aaron Stedman knows an even tougher task lies ahead.
The fifth-placed Eagles (25 points) have their sights set on a finals finish and closed the gap on fourth-placed Broadmeadow (30) to five points with a game in hand after wins over Mid Coast on Friday night (12-0) and Sunday (14-1) then Warners Bay (9-0) at John Street Oval on Wednesday night.
They complete a rough eight-day schedule with a must-win clash against sixth-placed Adamstown (21 points), who bested Broadmeadow 1-0 last weekend, at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Saturday night.
Looming large after Rosebud are second-placed Olympic (37), back-to-back clashes with leaders Maitland (38) then third-placed Charlestown (33) to complete the season proper.
Stedman wants an improved effort after the Eagles led just 1-0 at half-time on Wednesday night. The sole first-half goal came from the penalty spot through Cassidy Davis.
"Not happy with the first half; we played horrible," Stedman said.
"It's up there with the worst parts of our game this year. Second half was much better.
"It's going to be a massive finish to the season. Saturday is must-win for us. Adamstown have been improving out of sight. They play really good football and all players are competitive. They don't stop.
"Each week, we've just got to turn up and play, turn up and play. We've had two plans. One was to get through all of these catch-up games and come out the other side unscathed. We've done that.
"Now it's a matter of getting some consistency with training and playing and see where everything lands in a few weeks."
Davis finished the game on Wednesday night with a hat-trick, taking her tally to 17 goals in six appearances.
Her Newcastle Jets teammate Lauren Allan produced a four-goal haul while midfielder Nina Collins and centre-back Hannah Bourke also got on the scoresheet.
Meanwhile, Mid Coast have lodged player Ceara Walker has been handed a six-week suspension for an offence against a match official. Walker was red-carded in the 60th minute of Mid Coast's loss to the Eagles on Sunday after being heard to say, "F*** off" when called for offside.
It is not yet kno
