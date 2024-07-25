Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

Newcastle wins 'gold medal' for library borrowing in NSW

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated July 25 2024 - 5:23pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saskia Bullock, 2, reads a book at Wallsend library with mum Gemma Wolk and brother Orson Bullock, 4 months. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Saskia Bullock, 2, reads a book at Wallsend library with mum Gemma Wolk and brother Orson Bullock, 4 months. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Newcastle bookworms have helped the city top the state for the number of annual library borrowings.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.