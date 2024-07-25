Let the 2024 games begin: Olympic fever hits Hunter Sports High

FOOTBALL obsessed, and cheering on their role models, a handful of Hunter Sports High students are excited to put on their green and gold as the 2024 Paris Olympics get under way.
The Olympic pathways school has two former students competing at the games this year with Clare Wheeler in the Matildas football squad and Mariah Williams in the Hockeyroos squad.
Wheeler was dux of Hunter Sports High (HSH) with an ATAR of 90 when she graduated in 2016, while Williams graduated in 2013.
The Matildas narrowly missed out on bronze in Tokyo 2020 and after a stunning World Cup effort in 2023 all eyes are on them - particularly the eyes of rising football players in Newcastle.
Year 7 student Matilda Fleming plays for the Newcastle Jets Academy and says knowing one of her favourite football players went to her school, made her want to follow in her footsteps.
"It's pretty cool knowing Clare went here," the 13-year-old said.
"It makes me excited that Clare was here and knowing that could be me one day. I hope to one day play for Australia and be like Clare Wheeler."
Matilda said she was waking up early to watch the Matildas take on Germany this morning before heading to training.
Harper Demir, also in year 7, said she was looking forward to watching the Olympics and hoped to be competing at the 2032 Brisbane games.
"Good luck Matildas, I hope you bring home the gold," she said.
Hunter Sports High director of sport James Pascoe said having former students compete at the Olympics was "absolutely brilliant".
"Mariah and Clare are absolutely shining lights for us in terms of showing the rest of our student cohort both past and present that these things are achievable if you do knuckle down and have the commitment that those two girls have had," he said.
He said Williams came to HSH from Parkes and hit every mark as a junior athlete while Wheeler grew up in Newcastle and had a strong mental focus and desire to kick her goals.
"She's just a complete credit to herself for getting herself to her fullest potential," he said.
"Hunter Sports High wishes them both the best of luck in their endeavours both now and in the future."
