Teen charged over multiple break-ins, theft of cars in the Hunter Region

A TEENAGER has been charged over a series of break and enters, as part of a crackdown on youth crime.
Officers attached to Oxley and Hunter Valley police districts commenced investigations into multiple break-ins across Tamworth and the Hunter under operation Regional Mongoose.
Hunter police had multiple reports of aggravated break-ins and vehicle thefts in the Hunterview area at Singleton throughout July. On Thursday July 11, investigators executed a search warrant at a home in Hunterview and seized five sets of car keys that were allegedly stolen. Following inquiries, about 12.55pm Wednesday July 24 a 17-year-old boy attended Tamworth police station in relation to the matter and was arrested.
He was charged with two counts of aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence-people there, two counts of take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence-armed, face blackened/disguised with intent commit indictable offence, commit s 154A offence and disseminate, and breach of bail.
The teen was refused bail to appear at a children's court on Thursday July 25.
Inquiries under Operation Regional Mongoose continue.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
