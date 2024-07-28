Top-down decisions a region-wide problem

During the school holidays, I took my grandchildren to some outdoor and indoor activities. Afterwards, they wanted to go to McDonald's. Macca's was once noted for its service and cleanliness. Not anymore. Tables were not cleaned, and there were food scraps on the floor. There appears to be fewer employees than before. But there are several impersonal self-ordering kiosks. If you order a coffee to "dine in" it comes in an environmentally poor take-away cup. It's all about saving money, I guess.