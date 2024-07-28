Newcastle Herald
Top-down decisions a region-wide problem

July 29 2024 - 4:30am
Lord mayoral candidate Ross Kerridge. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Lord mayoral candidate Ross Kerridge. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

I've never met Ross Kerridge ("Independent's day", NH, 20/7), but his concerns about "top-down style of leadership, where projects are announced and everyone is expected to fall into line when there's been no consultation", rings true throughout the Hunter.

