Top-down decisions a region-wide problem

I've never met Ross Kerridge ("Independent's day", NH, 20/7), but his concerns about "top-down style of leadership, where projects are announced and everyone is expected to fall into line when there's been no consultation", rings true throughout the Hunter.
In the following instance, it's the Sydney based "top-down decision-makers" who have ignored regional community calls for measured, strategic planning for the development of hard-rock quarries.
The vast majority of the quarry product is destined for projects in the Sydney region - to benefit communities who won't realise their new function centre or new road has been built at the expense of Port Stephens and MidCoast Koalas, let alone the rural amenity and social fabric of Balickera.
The 10 hard rock quarries either operational or proposed in the Port Stephens and Mid Coast forested hinterland areas, will irreversibly impact and change rural amenity, highly biodiverse wildlife corridors and potentially pollute our valuable water catchments.
The road networks between Raymond Terrace and Karuah that will accommodate the thousands of quarry haulage vehicles proposed are unsafe - both Mid Coast and Port Stephens councils have advocated for major upgrades.
But "top-down" decision-makers feel it's OK to worry about upgrades down the track.
The trouble with "top-down" decisions is that they always come at a cost to the community, which has, one way or another, been excluded from the planning and decision-making process.
You don't need a PhD to know that nurses are the foundation stone for health and medicine in the hospital system.
Imagine a hospital run without nurses. It's too horrible to contemplate.
Hospitals today are run like sweatshops from the dark ages by underpaid, overworked nurses, working long hours for little thanks.
All the while, millionaire politicians with loads of investment properties spruik the advantages of nuclear power.
Maybe nurses should take more direct action to be heard, with a little help from the media, and general public?
I agree completely with Aiden Ellis's letter that suggests "White collar crime apparently isn't poor form" ("Bad form on both sides", Letters, 25/7).
What a shame the same gung-ho alacrity we see turned on the CFMEU wasn't applied to the orchestrators of Robodebt, where some people who saw no way out took their own lives.
Or, to the likes of KPMG, Deloittes and PWC, who sold our sovereign military and taxation secrets to the highest bidder.
Or, to Qantas and other companies who (in my opinion and that of many others) took millions of dollars from taxpayers via Job Keeper, handed it to shareholders, then sacked the staff that Job Keeper was supposed to protect.
Or, to the banks whose crimes, too numerous to list, sparked a royal commission that led to more than 300 recommendations, none of which have been implemented. Nor has anyone been prosecuted.
The list of seemingly unpunished white-collar malfeasance is endless.
One could be forgiven for thinking that, in Australia, you can get away with the crimes of the century if you wear a tie to work.
Pensioners built the original Labor party. They fought for the party, they paid the hard way, through industrial action and going without when on strike so that the unions and the Labor movement could hold ground.
This Labor government, under the weakest, ill-informed Prime Minister, appears to have forgotten this. They tolerate price-gouging of food and essentials. They allow electrical suppliers and other essential service providers to rip off the needy.
Meanwhile they give millions to foreign countries, give priority to immigrants for rental accommodation and allow migrants to bleed the welfare system dry.
During the school holidays, I took my grandchildren to some outdoor and indoor activities. Afterwards, they wanted to go to McDonald's. Macca's was once noted for its service and cleanliness. Not anymore. Tables were not cleaned, and there were food scraps on the floor. There appears to be fewer employees than before. But there are several impersonal self-ordering kiosks. If you order a coffee to "dine in" it comes in an environmentally poor take-away cup. It's all about saving money, I guess.
Donald Trump calls Kamala Harris a far-left lunatic. Well Trump, you are a far-right radical, and a convicted felon to boot, so I would not be throwing too many stones. The more he attacks Harris, the more I think he's terrified she will win.
So, if I understand Julie Robinson correctly ("Netanyahu's brutal reception", Letters, 26/6), she would happily welcome terrorist organisation Hamas into her home?
Julie Robinson ("Netanyahu's brutal reception", Letters, 26/6) says we will never forget Gaza. I noticed a large placard among the anti-Netanyahu protesters calling for the release of all Palestinian political prisoners, yet no calls for the release of the Israeli hostages. I hope we never forget them.
I feel for the coffee shop proprietors of Newcastle who have to contend with those pesky, rate-paying pedestrians expecting to use the footpath. Getting onto Newcastle beach now amounts to pleading with the stationary coffee drinkers for some space to pass. That's especially when it is raining and the tables and stools are brought in under cover. Maybe when Ross Kerridge is in charge the council will do something?
Long-time contributor Geoff Black has been copping a bit of flak recently so I want to offer some support. I don't know him personally, but he has written many good letters over the years, for which I thank him. I believe he moved from Caves Beach to Victoria. Good wishes Geoff and keep writing.
