Students inspired by Olympic alumni as Paris games kick off

Olympic fever is well and truly here.
Football obsessed and cheering on their role models, a handful of Hunter Sports High students were on Thursday excited to put on their green and gold as the 2024 Paris Olympics got under way. Alanna Tomazin reports the Olympic pathways school has two former students competing at the games this year, and one has already kicked off their campaign.
Bella Foot, 20, was in the middle of a traffic controller's shift at Jesmond just before 2am on Wednesday when an allegedly speeding Mercedes Benz SUV involved in a police pursuit hit her and caused serious injuries - including fracturing her pelvis. Nick Bielby reports that she told the Newcastle Herald she was "extremely sore" but considered herself lucky.
The number of kids reported to authorities for suspected cases of neglect and sexual abuse is continuing to climb, while the number getting help is shrinking. Gabriel Fowler reports the latest data shows that the Hunter Central Coast region is at the pointiest end of a statewide crisis and continues to hit new lows.
Newcastle bookworms have helped the city top the state for the number of annual library borrowings. Sage Swinton reports that more than 1.5 million items were borrowed from Newcastle libraries last financial year, more than any other area in NSW and more than triple the state average of 399,017.
Commuters who got caught in the Tarro bridge snarls last year are being encouraged to plan their journeys next weekend while essential maintenance on the New England Highway span is carried out. Matthew Kelly reports the efforts are designed to help preserve the road over the 60-year-old bridge.
I hope your week ends on a high.
Matt Carr, acting editor
