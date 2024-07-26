Nova set for defensive gain in crucial fourth-place showdown with Junction

Nova Thunder are hoping for the return of experienced circle defender Keely Mullins from injury as they eye a crucial clash with Junction Stella in Newcastle championship netball on Saturday.
The two sides are locked on 17 points in a two-way tussle for fourth position with five games remaining, two of which will be played as half-games on August 11.
After a slow start, regular finalists Nova have joined Junction after a string of wins. Another over their round-12 opponents at National Park on Saturday will move them into outright fourth.
Mullins was sidelined with a leg complaint for Nova's last-round victory against Kotara South and teammate Laura Glendenning, who is back on court after coaching while pregnant last season, said the possible return of the experienced defender would prove a boost.
"We should have her, fingers crossed," Glendenning said.
"We know that we have to win these next few games.
"It's obviously different playing a full game compared to the 30 minutes we played against them last time ... hopefully we can put two solid halves together this weekend.
"We know it's going to be tough. They're a solid team. They've been sitting in the top four for the whole season."
Nova beat Junction 36-27 in a rescheduled round-five fixture played as a half-game on July 12.
Also on Saturday, unbeaten leaders Norths (27 points) play Kotara South (nine), Souths (25) take on Waratah (13) and West Leagues Balance (25) battle BNC (11).
