Lake Macquarie acreage with ultimate man cave listed for $4m-plus

A sprawling acreage listed in Eleebana with Tess Feraon at Harcourts Newcastle is chasing a suburb record with an asking price above $4 million.
In addition to the five-bedroom house, alfresco entertaining area and swimming pool, the property has a huge shed complete with two car hoists and the ultimate man cave with a bar and pool table.
One week after we reported the $2.107 million sale of a house in Kotara, another home in the suburb has pulled in a significant price.
A renovated four-bedroom house on Moruya Parade has sold for $2.07 million in an off-market sale with Cveta Kolarovski from Cveta Property.
It is only the third residential property in Kotara to top the $2 million mark.
A 1960s-era house held by one family for the past 55 years has a new owner after selling at auction.
The four-bedroom, one-bathroom property at 21 Dilkera Avenue listed with Richardson & Wrench Charlestown agent Stuart Derham drew eight registered bidders.
The 2024 Olympic Games is set to kick off in Paris this week and Newcastle international surf coach Mitchel Ross is among those who will be part of the action.
Ross, from Merewether, flew to Tahiti this week as a part of the USA surf team coaching staff.
It's also his final lap in a coaching role as he prepares to focus on a career in real estate after joining Creative Property's new office in Merewether.
A property described as one of the most impressive on the market in the Hunter Valley's wine region is up for sale three years after selling for a record-breaking sum.
Thirsty Palette in Lovedale is listed with Cain Beckett at Jurds Real Estate with a guide of $5 million.
In commercial property news, a national investor has secured the former lamp works site in Hamilton North in a deal worth $31 million.
The sale of the 6.9-acre site at 54 Clyde Street is one of the Hunter region's largest industrial investment transactions in recent years.
A lakefront house with a heritage-listed facade has hit the market at Speers Point with Belle Property.
It is the first time the two-bedroom property on The Esplanade has been listed in 38 years.
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
