It's not hard to see where Macquarie Street draws the line

Meanwhile, 120 kilometres north, if you are a crow, another public art project inches towards completion. Newcastle Art Gallery is on track to re-open in expanded premises later this year. Newcastle council confirms the project is fully funded. The final cost will be $53 million (Newcastle Herald, Newcastle Art Gallery bill adds up to extra $13m cost for ratepayers, 3/1/24). The NSW government is contributing $5 million, barely 2 per cent of its funding for Sydney Modern. The federal government is also contributing $5 million, a lot less than its contribution to fix the toilets at Leichhardt Oval. Locally, Newcastle Art Gallery Foundation has raised $12 million. The balance falls to Newcastle council, from its reserves, plus a $10 million loan from NSW treasury, which ratepayers will repay.