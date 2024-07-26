Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
What's on

'Over-reaction': Why David Walliams won't be pulling jokes like Jack Black

By Josh Leeeson
July 26 2024 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Little Britain star David Walliams is headed back to Australia. Picture supplied
Little Britain star David Walliams is headed back to Australia. Picture supplied

DAVID Walliams knows better than most comedians what it feels like to be thrust into the centre of a political storm over a joke.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.