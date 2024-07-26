'Over-reaction': Why David Walliams won't be pulling jokes like Jack Black

DAVID Walliams knows better than most comedians what it feels like to be thrust into the centre of a political storm over a joke.
In 2020 Walliams and his partner-in-crime, Matt Lucas, had their seminal 2003 to 2006 sketch-comedy series, Little Britain, removed from all UK streaming platforms, in the aftermath of Black Lives Matter protests and the #MeToo movement.
Certainly some of Little Britain's most controversial characters, including Walliams' black woman, Desiree DeVere, and Lucas' Thai bride, Ting Tong, haven't aged well.
"Times have changed since Little Britain first aired so it is not currently available on BBC iPlayer," the BBC said in a statement at the time.
Little Britain returned to the BBC in 2022, but several characters from the original series were removed.
For Walliams, it's about riding out backlash and knowing the joke doesn't come from a sinister place.
"It's scary if you're at the centre of one of those things, but at the same time, it does just pass because people's attention can't remain on one thing for very long," Walliams tells Weekender.
It seems like an over-reaction. Do you want him to go live in a cave for the rest of his life?- David Walliams
"I remember with [UK comedian] Jimmy Carr when he was in hot water as one of his jokes was seen in bad taste. I wasn't suggesting he should, I was just asking because he's a mate, if we was going to apologise and if it was something he was thinking about doing?
"He said, 'No, because then I'd have to apologise for everything.'
"When you're making an edgy joke, it doesn't mean you have any bad intentions or necessarily that's your point of view."
Just last week US Hollywood star and comedy-rock musician, Jack Black, seemingly dissolved his duo Tenacious D midway through their Australian tour after his bandmate, Kyle Gass, made an on-stage joke about wishing that the assassination attempt on former US president Donald Trump has been successful.
Gass was also dumped by his management company.
"I get that it was complex because Jack Black is so famous and he's Kung Fu Panda and he guessed it reflected on him," Walliams says.
"But come on, we need to move on. There's worst things happening in the world than someone making a bad taste joke. They did it to a Tenacious D audience.
"A joke is a joke, he didn't literally mean it, did he? It was a birthday wish. It's not what he actually believes. It seems like an over-reaction. Do you want him to go live in a cave for the rest of his life?"
Despite Little Britain being criticised in some quarters for being dated, more than 20 years after debuting on ABC TV, the series remains beloved.
Characters like Vicky Pollard, Daffyd Thomas and Lou and Andy continue to resonate and catch phrases like "computer says no", "I'm the only gay in the village" and "I want that one", have become part of the cultural vernacular.
"It's pleasing because it's not just a successful comedy show that a lot of people watched, it's something they remembered and certain parts of it have entered the culture," Walliams says. "It is exciting because when you're creating these things you're not thinking that it's going to happen.
"I saw a picture from Gay Pride in London and there was this old man on a mobility scooter and he had a sign that said: 'I'm the oldest gay in the village'. I was pleased someone had taken our joke and turned it into their joke."
Walliams says he and Lucas are working together on a new sketch comedy show.
"It's great to be together again and making each other laugh," he says. "We think if we're both laughing, maybe we can make other people laugh as well.
"When you're lucky enough to find someone that you have a successful creative partnership with, it's a pleasure."
In September the 52-year-old returns to Australia to perform the world premiere of his comedy show An Audience With David Walliams.
The show will feature stories, videos, and sketches from Walliams' Little Britain characters and a chance for the audience to ask questions.
Since 2008 Walliams has also re-invented himself as a best-selling children's author. His 41 books, including his latest release, Astro Chimp, have sold more than 56 million copies globally.
Walliams' Australian tour will also feature children's shows based on his popular books such as The Boy In The Dress, The World's Worst Monsters and Robodog.
Writing children's books and adult sketch comedy TV shows remain a major passion, but he says it doesn't compare with the appeal of performing live.
"I've never done crystal meth. I've heard it's very moreish," he laughs. "But it [performing live] is the biggest high I've had.
"When I was younger at school, the biggest adrenaline rush I got was being in a school play. The first time I got laughs.
"If you want to be a comedian you're trying to recapture that feeling all the time. It's quite a thrill and you get addicted to it and wanna go out and hear the laughter again."
An Audience With David Walliams comes to Canberra's Royal Theatre on September 12 and Newcastle's Civic Theatre on September 25.
