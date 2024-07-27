No tools, just thinking: students to solve real-world maths problems

HUNTER primary school students will put their critical thinking and problem solving skills to the test to tackle 35 mathematical questions based on real-world scenarios.
From Monday, July 29 the 44th annual Newcastle Permanent Primary School Mathematics Competition will have year 5 and 6 classrooms calculating numbers for the winning title.
With just 45 minutes on the clock, no calculators and no rulers, students will have to utilise their skills to work out anything from measuring ingredients for a recipe to balancing a household budget.
Hamilton Public School relieving principal Holly Foot said the maths competition has come at a time where a new maths curriculum with its explicit teaching method is focused on teaching numbers in context.
"Bringing maths into the real world, the link with financial maths and very much context-based questions highlight students' ability to be able to problem solve in real life," she said.
She said the competition also provides great practice for assessments and to see where students rank compared to other schools across the region.
"We have a lot of students are high potential in maths and a competition like this really provides an opportunity for them to show the extent of their talent," she said.
"It's also a great way to engage children. They become motivated by the competition knowing there's recognition associated with what they do."
Among last year's Hunter region winners were Isaac Hood from Tighes Hill Public School, Wenhao Wei from New Lambton South Public School, Samual Brennan from The Junction Public School, and Jonah Jo from St Philip's Christian College.
Competition director Zak Nicholls said the competition is about learning, improving and equipping children with life skills.
"Maths is fascinating because it's a part of everything we do. This year, our questionnaire is taking a leap into the world of modern, real-life mathematics. Careers in engineering and advanced technology fields are on the rise, and a strong foundation in mathematics is an excellent starting point for budding young minds," he said.
The competition is one of Australia's largest and longest-running primary school mathematics contest, giving kids a unique opportunity to shine.
Since the competition began in 1981, it has seen over half a million participants, becoming a beloved tradition in NSW primary schools.
