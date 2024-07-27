Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Education

No tools, just thinking: students to solve real-world maths problems

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
July 27 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Permanent Mathematics Competition launches at Hamilton Public School, pictures supplied

HUNTER primary school students will put their critical thinking and problem solving skills to the test to tackle 35 mathematical questions based on real-world scenarios.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.