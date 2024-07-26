Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

'My first carry and Millie Elliott smoked me': Knights import on NRLW debut

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated July 26 2024 - 2:05pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Kukutai on NRLW debut for the Knights. Pictures by Jonathan Carroll

It was a hit Grace Kukutai will never forget: a crunching, 'Welcome to NRLW' tackle by Sydney Roosters prop Millie Elliott.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.