'It's like finals are starting now': race for minor flags heats up

Newcastle City coach Brett Godfrey expects every game from here on in to have a finals-like feel as the top clubs fight it out for to claim the women's Black Diamond Cup minor premiership.
City, second on 44 points, today host front-runners Killarney Vale (48 points), who are a win clear of both City and Cardiff.
Cardiff are equal on points with City but narrowly third on for and against. Terrigal Avoca (28 points) round out the top four and are all but locked in for the last finals spot.
In a quirk of the draw, the top-four sides all play each other once in the remaining three rounds. City and Killarney Vale will also meet again when a washed-out round one is played in the week before finals.
"Top of the table, one versus two, and a grand final replay," Godfrey said of today's 12pm clash at No.1 Sportsground.
"If you drop a game or two, you could go from first to third. Or if you win all four, you'll go from third to first ... it's like finals are starting now, amongst the top three."
In other games, Terrigal host Cardiff, Singleton travel to Warners Bay and The Entrance-Bateau Bay are at home to Maitland.
The race for the minor flag is just as close in the men's Black Diamond Cup.
The teams first to fourth - Terrigal Avoca, Cardiff, Newcastle City and Warners Bay - are all on 32 points.
Terrigal, City and Cardiff all play each other in the remaining rounds, starting with Terrigal and Cardiff's clash at Hylton Moore Oval from 3pm.
In other men's games today, City host Killarney Vale and Maitland travel to The Entrance-Bateau Bay.
Warners Bay look to have a rails run home. They have a bye this weekend and play Maitland and The Entrance-Bateau Bay before the finals.
