Jets get off to flyer in Cup, Uni unveils jersey, Kurri part ways with coach

It's Newcastle Herald sports reporter James Gardiner here with this week's footy newsletter.
The Newcastle Jets got off to a flyer under their new ownership, thrashing Western United in an Australian Cup qualifier in Darwin to progress to the main draw of the nation-wide knockout.
There were doubts about where the Jets goals would come from after the sale of leading goal-scorer Apostolos Stamatelopoulos and the departure of three other attackers, but the new look striker force fired.
In the game they play in heaven, Newcastle University unveiled a one-off jersey to mark their 70th year anniversary. The jersey features the names of every player - nearly 30000 of them - who have stepped on to the field for the Students since 1955.
The snubbing of Maitland Blacks captain Sam Callow by NSW Country selectors raised eyebrows in Hunter Rugby and Wanderers came back from the dead to stun arch rivals Merewether as the race for second place hots up.
The Knights women made a strong start to their NRLW premiership defence against the Roosters.
In Newcastle Rugby League Kurri Kurri explained their decision to part ways with coach Rip Taylor and Lakes set a heap of records in the win over Macquarie.
All the best for what is hopefully a dry weekend.
