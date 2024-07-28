'Life-threatening disease': Get tested for hepatitis to save your liver

Many people are unaware they have the life-threatening condition.
So everyone is urged to get tested when they next get a blood test in a campaign to mark World Hepatitis Day on Sunday.
NSW Health data shows annual notifications of hepatitis C cases fell in the Hunter New England district from 628 to 291 over two decades.
Hepatitis B cases, also a concern, fell from 90 to 56 over the same period.
These two liver infections are the most prevalent blood-borne illnesses in Australia.
Without treatment, they can become life-long chronic conditions and lead to liver cirrhosis, liver cancer and potentially death.
Newcastle hepatology nurse Tracey Jones said some people "don't know they were exposed" to the viruses because they didn't develop symptoms.
Infected people can appear well for many years, but develop symptoms as liver damage progresses.
"We're encouraging healthcare providers to ask patients if they want to be tested," said Ms Jones, a Hepatitis NSW board member.
She said this would "raise awareness, so we have the opportunity to treat people".
Some clinics can give results within an hour and begin treatment on the day of diagnosis.
Hepatitis NSW chief executive Steven Drew said a "simple cure" had been developed for hepatitis C, which was "a life-threatening disease".
"Starting treatment is easy and affordable. The treatment is on the PBS (Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme)," Associate Professor Drew said.
Since 2016, more than 55 per cent of people with hepatitis C in NSW received treatment with "direct-acting antivirals".
However, 25 per cent of those with the disease "remain unaware that they have it".
"They can be cured by taking three pills a day for eight weeks, or one a day for 12 weeks," A/Prof Drew said.
Ms Jones said the antivirals had a "greater than 95 percent success rate" in clearing the virus.
"They essentially have no side effects. People can take them and go about their normal routine," she said.
"The old treatments had debilitating side effects."
Hepatitis C is spread through blood.
Those at risk include people who had shared needles, or had tattoos, body piercing or acupuncture with contaminated instruments.
A NSW Health fact sheet states "body art and tattooing procedures can damage client's skin and there is a risk of infections spreading between clients".
"This can result in diseases such as hepatitis C and B."
Those who have been in prison face a higher risk of having the disease, along with anyone who had a blood transfusion before February 1990.
A/Prof Drew said eliminating the disease required health services to "reach more broadly and deeply into diverse communities".
"We need to find out what motivates people to get tested and what the barriers are."
Ms Jones said a key issue was whether people were "seeing a GP and engaged in healthcare".
"There are lots of people who aren't connected to healthcare for a variety of reasons."
There is a vaccine for hepatitis B, but not hepatitis C.
Hepatitis B, most often passed on from mother to baby during childbirth, is managed with regular monitoring.
