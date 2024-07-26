What a warrior: Inspirational forward notches 200 top grade games for Blacks

NICK Davidson sat slumped in the corner of the Maitland dressing shed, unable to speak due to exhaustion. Absolutely spent.
The tireless forward had made 12 of the Blacks' final 20 carries. Whatever it took to help his beloved Blacks win.
That has been Davidson way since a 19-year-old bull-at-a-gate breakaway made his first grade debut n 2008.
On Saturday, Davidson will become only the fourth player in the 147-year-history of the Blacks to notch 200 first-grade games when he runs out against Merewether at Marcellin Park. Maitland only count run-on games.
Coach Luke Cunningham is expecting a typically wholehearted performance.
"The way he backs up every week, trains the way he does and plays the way he does, it's incredible," said Cunningham who was captain in 2008. "Davo is very much a team player. Tell him to do something for the betterment of the side and he doesn't blink an eye.
"His biggest attribute is the confidence he gives teammates.
"If you are on the back foot or up against it, he puts his hand up to dig us out. The younger guys, who have grown up watching Davo, follow suit.
"His performance in the grand final last year, and even the week before against Wanderers, was phenomenal. He couldn't talk in the sheds. He had worked himself to a level I hadn't seen."
Davidson - a two-time Anderson Medal winner - is still "enjoying footy" and not about to pull stumps.
"You wake up on a Sunday and your bones are cracking and you think: 'why am I still doing this?'," Davidson said. "Then you put the jersey on again and you know why.
"The club has given me so much with mates and life long memories. You have to do what is right for the club. If you can still play and compete, you should.
"It's a different type of enjoyment when you get older. You appreciate the little things that everyone in the club does. As a young pup you just play footy."
Jack Lynch with 267 has the most first grade caps for Maitland, followed by Chris Lynch (254) and Dan Runchell (200).
"I was asked a while ago, how many games I'd played and I didn't know," Davidson said. "You try not to think about those things. You know when your time is up. I don't want to put a number on it.
"You are a long time retired. If I was to stop and then wanted to come back, I don't think the body would handle it. If you turn an old engine off for too long, it won't turn back on."
"I have a couple of young kids and another on the way. I want them to have a memory of coming to watch dad play footy."
Saturday's clash against the third placed Greens is repeat of last season's grand final.
The Blacks have wrapped up a second-straight minor premiership, but they can have a major say in the shape of the top four.
"We have a lot to play for," Cunningham said. "As well as Davo, Pat Batey is playing his 150th grade game and Sam Callow reaches 50 first grade games. They are three big contributors to what we do. We certainly want them to come off the field with a smile on their face."
Sam Bright returns at fly-half for Merewether, with Toby Waite shifting to halfback in place of suspended skipper Rory Ryan.
Elsewhere Saturday, Wanderers will field a revamped pack against Hamilton at No.2.
Adam Rayner (suspended), Dan Martine (hamstring), Mani Tuiqali (knee) and Piers Morell (shoulder) are out. Logan Badger, Marcus Christensen, Ngaruhe Jones and Will Archer are in.
The Hawks welcome back fly-half Raniera and No.8 Liam Bowden.
Murray Sutherland will play fly-half as University aim to celebrate their 70th year anniversary with the second win in a week over Southern Beaches at Bernie Curran Oval.
