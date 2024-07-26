Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Reloaded Wildfires plan to have say in make up of top six

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
July 26 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Wildfires captain Rob Puli'uvea. Picture by Stewart Hazell
Hunter Wildfires captain Rob Puli'uvea. Picture by Stewart Hazell

THE Hunter Wildfires plan to be a nuisance in the lead-up to the Shute Shield play-offs and captain Rob Puliu'vea is confident they have the arsenal to achieve that task.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.