Reloaded Wildfires plan to have say in make up of top six

THE Hunter Wildfires plan to be a nuisance in the lead-up to the Shute Shield play-offs and captain Rob Puliu'vea is confident they have the arsenal to achieve that task.
The Wildfires are away to fifth-placed Norths on Saturday, meet Manly (fourth) at home before competing their campaign against Randwick (third) at Coogee Oval.
Out of play-off contention in 10th spot, the Wildfires have competed hard against most sides, but have lacked a killer blow.
"The pressure is off us in terms of the play-offs," Puli'uvea said. "We still want to be competitive and be a nuisance for the top teams in the final few weeks.
"The mindset has shifted a bit. It's about playing for the club and having a bit of fun. We are going to try a few different things against Norths in terms of our attacking play and try to be a bit more exciting."
The arrival from France of tackle-busting back-rower Joe Tamani combined with the return from international duty by Andrew Tuala (Manu Samoa) and Nate De Thierry (Hong Kong) gives the Wildfires more strike power - an element missing in the past month.
"We saw glimpses of what Joe Tamani is capable of last round against Easts with his offload game and ability to get through the line," Puli'uvea said. "We obviously know what he has done in the past, having played for us a couple of years ago.
"We know what AT brings to the table in terms of destructive ball running. Also with our maul. It hasn't been as effective as we would have liked. If the maul is not moving, AT knows momentum has gone and he can skip off and break the first couple of tackles. If he doesn't score we are on the front foot again."
The Wildfires went down 34-10 to Norths at No.2 Sprotsground on June 15.
The home side were in the contest, trailing 17-10 at half-time. But, with the wind at their backs and a dominant scrum, they failed to deliver.
"We were good against them in patches at home," Puliu'vea said. "We have to take the good things from that game - direct running and spreading the ball - and hopefully get a result.
"Norths have a lot of guys who have been together for three or four years. They are sharp in their skills across the board, maybe without being excellent at one thing. The are consistently good at the basic skills and doing things the right way."
Puli'uvea was one of the Wildfires' best in the 45-15 loss to Easts at Allinz Stadium last round. The giant lock's form has peaked in the second half of the season.
"I have been trying to use a bit of footwork at the line to find some space," he said. 'I needed to step up with us having lost a lot of tight-five forwards throughout the season. At my age, I am still running around for 80 minutes each week. There is no other option than to keep having a crack."
Puli'uvea is 34 and is yet to decide if will continue to play next season.
"I haven't thought about it too much," he said. "We were keen to get in the the finals again this year, but in the last month that opportunity has disappeared.
"Now it is more about joining the moment with the guys. I will deal with next season when it comes. I have family to consider. My kids are growing up and it is a big commitment. I haven't made any decisions yet."
