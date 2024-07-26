Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Academy graduates pass senior Jets test in Australia Cup victory

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
July 26 2024 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christian Bracco and Alex Nunes made their senior debut for the Jets in the 4-1 win over Western United in the Australia Cup qualifier. Picture Jets media
Christian Bracco and Alex Nunes made their senior debut for the Jets in the 4-1 win over Western United in the Australia Cup qualifier. Picture Jets media

IT was a 20-minute cameo that Alex Nunes and Christian Bracco will remember forever.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.