Academy graduates pass senior Jets test in Australia Cup victory

IT was a 20-minute cameo that Alex Nunes and Christian Bracco will remember forever.
The Newcastle Jets academy products made their senior debut in the 4-1 thrashing of Western United in the Australia Cup in Darwin last Wednesday night.
Coach Rob Stanton was happy with their contribution and is likely to retain the duo in the squad for the round-of-32 battle with Rockdale in Sydney next Wednesday.
"It is a big step when you get your first taste," Stanton said. "I thought they did well.
"We are a bit low on numbers with a couple away on international duty and two or three players still to come in. We will see how everyone pulls up, but they will likely travel again."
The match with Western was perfectly set up, with the Jets in control leading 4-0, for Stanton to give the teenagers an opportunity.
"Obviously both boys were nervous," Stanton said. "The fact we put ourselves in a position to manage the game, I was able to give them more time."
Bracco, 19, was deployed alongside Kosta Grozos at the base of midfield.
"Bracco trained with us last year and has been at the forefront in the youth team this season," Stanton said. "I wanted to reward him for the work he has done.
"We gave him some tasks - be aggressive, win the ball and not let players get free between the lines - and did them well."
Nunes, 17, is on a scholarship deal and trains full-time with the senior squad.
He teamed up with fellow substitute Eli Adams in a front two.
"Alex and Eli are not traditional nines," Stanton said. "They pinched the ball high a couple of times and created transition moments. I wanted Alex to protect the ball and be on the front foot. It is all about getting exposure, taking what they learn and working on their game to get better. I thought he did well."
