Call for new entertainment centre, energy job focus in Broadmeadow

The Committee for the Hunter believes new business and jobs in energy transition should drive the future of Broadmeadow and wants the government to look beyond the precinct to deliver housing targets.
The committee lodged a submission to the draft Broadmeadow Place Strategy, outlining how the group representing more then 70 organisations believes the precinct should be developed to ensure the region prospers into the future.
This includes calling for a funding commitment for a new entertainment centre and for restoration of the Newcastle Mine Grouting Fund.
The Broadmeadow Place Strategy outlines plans for 15,000 jobs, 20,000 new homes and 40,000 more people in the area.
"This opportunity would not have been left untapped in Sydney for so long - action and investment is overdue," the committee's submission states.
"While the price tag of delivery is high, as a $66 billion economy in transition the Hunter can't afford the opportunity costs any longer."
The strategy says its aim is to establish the precinct as a vibrant destination and loveable place with highly-connected and distinct neighbourhoods.
But the committee believes this should go further.
"The committee finds ambitions for the precinct can be set even higher, extending the vision from a 'loveable' neighbourhood to a world-class global destination, a new CBD to a region of 1 million population and beyond, and a major transit centre of national significance," the submission said.
The submission said economic growth, new business and jobs to support the Hunter's transition must drive the precinct's vision, themes and narrative.
"The Hunter is a $66 billion economy entering structural adjustment with 55,000 jobs at risk, with most job losses forecast over the next 15 years," the submission said.
"The central task of transition is to create new economic activity, business and jobs in sectors of competitive advantage to replace coal mining and power generation industries as they decline. Economic precincts and infrastructure are critical levers in this task.
"The vision and themes do not address this paramount, urgent need for the city or region or outline an important role for Broadmeadow and government-owned land within it in addressing this shared problem."
A 2023 survey on Broadmeadow listed diverse and affordable housing as the sixth highest priority for the suburb, but the committee said housing supply and neighbourhood creation "dominate the place strategy".
They have called for the government to work with community housing providers and the Hunter's development industry to address housing feasibility constraints and also look beyond the precinct to deliver housing.
"While Broadmeadow may be an important vehicle for housing supply, noting the committee's comments on a better balance of land use for employment vs housing, the NSW government will need to look broader than the precinct to deliver housing targets and provide homes across the Hunter where they are also needed," the submission said.
"Housing is much more flexible in where this can be located in the region, including on low density residential land directly surrounding the precinct and around existing public transport."
