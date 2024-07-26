Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

EPA investigates alleged false reports at NSW sites, Hunter region included

Jessica Belzycki
By Jessica Belzycki
Updated July 26 2024 - 2:24pm, first published 12:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Generic picture of files on a desk. Picture by Canva.
Generic picture of files on a desk. Picture by Canva.

Properties in Lake Macquarie council area are among 135 sites the subject of alleged falsified sampling in environmental reports, the NSW Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has reported.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Belzycki

Jessica Belzycki

Journalist

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.