EPA investigates alleged false reports at NSW sites, Hunter region included

Properties in Lake Macquarie council area are among 135 sites the subject of alleged falsified sampling in environmental reports, the NSW Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has reported.
In a statement on Friday July 26, the EPA said it was investigating environmental consultant Noel Child of N G Child & Associates.
The agency said that Mr Child had allegedly falsified sampling results while testing development sites and making environmental assessments for clients as part of development applications to local councils.
Environmental consultants typically help evaluate the impact on flora, fauna, water quality, air quality and noise levels to assist people in development applications.
The EPA said N G Child & Associates' reports mainly related to contaminated land and air assessments involving soil, groundwater and surface water and air sampling.
There is no immediate risk to public health and safety or history of contamination or exposure pathways that could affect people's health, the EPA said.
The EPA had seized more than 10,000 pieces of data. After reviewing 2460 files, they identified 135 different sites across NSW they believe were affected by allegedly false reports.
These included 24 childhood education and care services, 18 residential properties, eight industrial and commercial sites, one school and 84 sites yet to be developed.
Lake Macquarie City Council was included in the list of NSW councils with properties affected by the alleged falsified reports.
The EPA said they had begun to visit the impacted childcare centres on Friday July 26.
"We are notifying all councils that may have relied on reports produced by Mr Child in approving development applications," the EPA said.
"Anyone who has engaged N G Child & Associates to undertake environmental assessments as part of a development application is encouraged to contact the EPA or their relevant local council for advice," the agency said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.