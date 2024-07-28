Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police taken away from core duties to transport prisoners: MP

By Nick Bielby
July 29 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture
File picture

Police in the Hunter are being incorrectly used to transport prisoners who should be in the care of the state's corrective services system, taking officers away from core duties, according to submissions to a NSW Parliamentary inquiry into community safety in the regions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.