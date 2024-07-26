'You know you've f---ed up': bikie enforcer jailed for home invasions, kneecapping Nomads nominee

THE former sergeant-at-arms of the Nomads who kneecapped a nominee who broke club rules and led two brutal home invasions looking for cash or doling out retribution has been jailed for a maximum of 13 years and six months.
Jason Bailey, now 49, appeared in Newcastle District Court on Friday after he pleaded guilty to directing a year-long spree of organised crime in the Hunter, which included shooting a gang member for using methamphetamine and bashing a man for "talking shit about the Nomads".
Judge Roy Ellis jailed Bailey for a maximum of 13 years and six months, with a non-parole period of eight years and six months, saying the former Nomads enforcer had a history of committing "disgusting acts" and had spent more than half his adult life behind bars.
Another member of the gang told the others a man had been "talking shit" about the Nomads.
"It's not OK and something has to be done about it," Bailey said.
After a vote, the group piled into a car and headed to the man's house at West Wallsend where they kicked in the front door and brutally assaulted him, leaving blood on the walls.
The men believed the victim had claimed he was a high-ranking member of the Rebels outlaw motorcycle gang and Bailey urged them to "find any Rebels stuff you can", but they came up empty-handed.
The victim escaped and hid in a nearby backyard and called triple zero, before he was taken to hospital.
Bailey was armed with a Luger pistol when he and another man smashed their way into a home in Laurel Avenue at Edgeworth on the night of March 8, 2022.
Bailey had tried to fire the pistol through the window, but it had malfunctioned and the other man then kicked down the door.
The other gang member punched a woman to the face, knocking her down where Bailey kicked her in the head and waved the pistol around.
And then, either Bailey or the other bikie, used a machete to slash the woman's leg, leaving a deep gash that required surgery.
The pair were looking for cash, the proceeds of a drug supply enterprise, but left empty handed.
It was a month later - on April 8 - that Bailey used the Luger to shoot a 27-year-old Nomads nominee above the right knee on a remote stretch of Wakefield Road at Freemans Waterhole.
The nominee had been lured to the location for a club meeting, but was instead subject to "discipline" for breaking club rules.
His crime? Using methamphetamine.
"You know you've f---ed up," Bailey told the nominee.
The nominee replied "yeah" and Bailey shot him just above the knee.
He then left the scene and the nominee was later dumped in a car park on Arnott Street at Edgeworth.
He called an ambulance and was taken to John Hunter Hospital for surgery where he refused to assist police.
As well as the shooting and home invasions, Bailey pleaded guilty to participating in a criminal group between September, 2021 and April, 2022 and admitted to possessing a semi-automatic rifle and pistol that were found at a Cardiff storage shed.
Judge Ellis ordered Bailey serve a non-parole period of eight-and-a-half years, meaning he will be eligible for parole in 2030.
"When I look at what you've done and your history it is really pretty disgusting," Judge Ellis said. "But when I look at your upbringing I can see why it is you started down that path. But not everyone else necessary becomes as violent as you have become. You have the potential and you've shown it to be a terrible person and do terrible things."
But Judge Ellis urged him to finally turn his life around and find support in something other than an outlaw motorcycle gang, which he likened to a cult.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.