Is the Fernleigh Track safe enough?

IT'S little wonder the Fernleigh Track is a beloved part of Newcastle.
The former train line links Adamstown to Belmont, and goes even further under an expansion NSW Premier Chris Minns explored in recent weeks before its July 14 opening.
Nascent plans to extend it right through to the Central Coast speak to how popular the route has proven.
But the winding trail along the edge of Glenrock has offered some patrons pause over many years, a trend that appears to have continued.
Two separate incidents came to light this week, both alleged attacks on women simply using the pathway.
Each situation has its own circumstances, but it is fair to say they left those caught up in them shaken.
Runner Rose, who remains concerned for her safety, said she was at Whitebridge during a run along the track's length at 3.30pm on Sunday when a dirt bike tore past.
She told reporter Nick Bielby the riders, allegedly teenage boys, doubled back and struck Rose on her buttock with her hand.
Separately, a retired teacher in her 70s reported that someone fired a pellet gun at her and her friend last week.
The issue, though, is hardly a recent development.
In 2015 consternation grew after a woman shared her account of being almost knocked off her bike when a man lunged at her on the track. Two years later, Tania Thompson and Tracy Sheath called for an increased police presence on the shared pathway after a run-in with a "creep on a pushbike".
In late 2022, 85-year-old Greg Hood was seriously injured after he was allegedly run off his pushbike by two people riding either e-bikes or small motorbikes.
Mr Hood died while still in hospital being rehabilitated for his injuries nine months later.
The same traits that offer the Fernleigh Track's broad appeal are perhaps the same ones that make the path difficult to police for authorities.
Snaking through bushland, it lets riders, runners and others feel like they are a long way from the encroaching suburbs around them.
Yet that cannot offer an opportunity to those with malicious or reckless intent to run amok.
How many more near-misses have been kept private, those involved simply counting themselves lucky?
It mounts a reasonable case that safety on the track is a persistent downside to its many appeals.
Given its length, it is perhaps not feasible to have every inch of it scrutinised at all times.
However, there may be more that can be done.
Let us know what you think at letters@newcastleherald.com.au.
Enjoy your Sunday.
Matt Carr, acting editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.