Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

After three-day wait for urgent surgery, 73yo told to go to private sector

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
July 27 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 73-year-old Rutherford man said his experience at Maitland Hospital was "absolutely dreadful", after he was "mucked about" for three days over a serious leg injury.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, nutrition, sport.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.