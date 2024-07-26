Under $10 a day: Hunter aged care food budgets laid bare

Newcastle Herald
July 27 2024 - 1:00am
A group of Woodberry farmers are preparing to take legal action over the destruction of their properties by run-off from surrounding development. Matthew Kelly reports the 13 landholders, some of whom are farming the same land as their great grandparents, say the relentless march of urban development and industry has turned large sections of once rich Hunter agricultural land into a swamp.

