Under $10 a day: Hunter aged care food budgets laid bare

A group of Woodberry farmers are preparing to take legal action over the destruction of their properties by run-off from surrounding development. Matthew Kelly reports the 13 landholders, some of whom are farming the same land as their great grandparents, say the relentless march of urban development and industry has turned large sections of once rich Hunter agricultural land into a swamp.
More than one in five Hunter Central Coast residential care services have reported spending $10 or less per day per resident on fresh food, Gabriel Fowler reports. Some reported spending less than $6 per day per resident on fresh food.
Lake Macquarie sites are among those embroiled in an investigation into allegedly false environmental reports across NSW. Jessica Belzycki reports the Environmental Protection Authority inquiry has identified 135 sites affected statewide.
A new entertainment centre and reinstating the Newcastle Mine Grouting Fund are among the requests in the Committee for the Hunter's submission on state plans for Broadmeadow. Sage Swinton reports the group, representing more than 70 organisations, has laid out how it believes the precinct should be developed to ensure the region prospers into the future.
