Savour the warm winter weather, because it's not here much longer

After a week of unseasonably warm weather, Hunter residents might have to reach for their jumpers as temperatures dip.
Newcastle saw unusually high temperatures for winter this past week, with some days hitting a maximum of 22 degrees, but the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) said this was unlikely to continue into next week.
The BoM has forecast warm temperatures for Saturday July 27, with a maximum of 22 degrees and a chance of small amounts of rain throughout the day.
Sunday July 28, however, will likely have clear but cooler weather with a maximum of 17 degrees and minimum of eight.
BoM meteorologist Jiwon Park said they expected a strong cold front with windy conditions to pass through Newcastle on Sunday.
"We expect the southwesterly winds to pick up about something like 40 kilometres per hour," Mr Park said.
The drop in temperature to the mid-teens from Sunday onwards marked slightly cooler temperatures than July to August seasonal averages, Mr Park said.
The average temperature for August winter in the Hunter region was 18 degrees, he said.
He said while the coastal areas will experience a mild drop in temperature, the Upper Hunter area would see a more significant decrease.
From Monday July 29, Scone was forecast to have a minimum temperature sitting around zero to four degrees.
Despite the frosty weather, Mr Park said snow was unlikely in areas such as Barrington Tops because of predicted low moisture levels.
He said coastal showers may hit the Newcastle region during the early parts of next week with a significant southerly swell developing in the wake of the cold front.
"We may see hazardous surf conditions with a large and powerful southerly swell that may impose a risk of coastal erosion," Mr Park said.
