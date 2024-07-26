Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Savour the warm winter weather, because it's not here much longer

Jessica Belzycki
By Jessica Belzycki
Updated July 26 2024 - 4:59pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After a week of unseasonably warm weather, Hunter residents might have to reach for their jumpers as temperatures dip.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Belzycki

Jessica Belzycki

Journalist

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.