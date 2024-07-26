Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'Cycle of decline': union urges government to make transport public again

By Nick Bielby
July 26 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The former coalition NSW government awarded a 10-year contract to French firm Keolis Downer to run Newcastle's buses, ferry, and light rail in 2016. File picture
The former coalition NSW government awarded a 10-year contract to French firm Keolis Downer to run Newcastle's buses, ferry, and light rail in 2016. File picture

The transport workers' union will use Labor's state conference at Sydney Town Hall this weekend to urge the NSW government to reverse the privatisation of public transport networks - including in the Hunter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.