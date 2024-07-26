Newcastle Herald
sport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Olympic putting premiership thoughts to back of minds with finals looming

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
July 26 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olympic's Jemma House, left, and Azzurri's Melina Ayres, right, go head to head on Sunday. Pictures by Marina Neil and Peter Lorimer
Olympic's Jemma House, left, and Azzurri's Melina Ayres, right, go head to head on Sunday. Pictures by Marina Neil and Peter Lorimer

Newcastle Olympic will put premiership thoughts aside and focus on the task at hand when they host Charlestown in an exchange which could play an important role in the competition's finals standings.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.