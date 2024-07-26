Olympic putting premiership thoughts to back of minds with finals looming

Newcastle Olympic will put premiership thoughts aside and focus on the task at hand when they host Charlestown in an exchange which could play an important role in the competition's finals standings.
With five games remaining each, Maitland (38 points), Olympic (37) and Azzurri (33) occupy the top three positions.
Defending champions Broadmeadow are on 30 points with one less match to play.
Olympic host Azzurri at Darling Street Oval on Sunday (4pm) in what shapes an an intriguing round-19 battle of NPLW Northern NSW (NNSW).
They have split the results in two league exchanges this season. Azzurri won 2-0 in round five while Olympic turned the tables with a 3-0 victory in round 12.
But the upcoming clash will be the first time Olympic have met Azzurri with Newcastle Jets sharpshooter Melina Ayres in their line-up.
"They're a dangerous side," Atkins said.
"They've got a lot of quality players in there and they're scoring lots of goals too, so they're going to be very tough.
"They're a very physical side so we're going to have to make sure we're on our game and ready for them from the first whistle."
Both sides are coming off 2-2 draws with Maitland. Olympic shared the points with a 10-player Magpies last Saturday then the latter seized the outright competition lead with the same result against third-placed Azzurri on Tuesday night after trailing 2-0 at half-time.
Maitland should bank three points when they host last-placed Mid Coast (three) at Cooks Square Park on Saturday (2pm) and could increase their lead at the top of the table if Olympic draw or lose.
"Obviously, the girls would be aware of the table and it's always in the back of the mind, but I don't think it's something too much to talk about," Atkins said.
"It's more making sure they're ready physically, mentally and we've got our game plan heading into each different game."
Olympic have the most miserly defensive record in the league, leaking just 12 goals in 16 appearances compared to Azzurri's 32.
But the loss of goalkeeper Isabella Whitton for an extended period due to a finger injury is a blow against a side who have scored a competition-high 91 goals.
Olympic are not far behind with 84, 28 which have been scored by Jemma House.
Finals hopefuls New Lambton, fifth on 25 points, will look to complete a hectic four games in eight days with another win when they travel to Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility to play Adamstown (21) on Saturday night (7pm).
Broadmeadow, whose leading striker Mercedes McNabb has left to take up a United States college football scholarship in the latest in a string of player losses, play Warners Bay (six) at John Street Oval on Sunday (4pm).
